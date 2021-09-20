Education

Richland 2 to vote on superintendent’s contract a week after board walkout

Richland 2’s school board will meet Wednesday to vote on proposed amendments to Superintendent Baron Davis’ contract.

The meeting is the first since three school board members walked out of last Tuesday’s meeting, causing it to end prematurely because not enough members stayed to reach quorum. The meeting walkout exposed infighting among board members and led to board members saying they were unclear on a key vote that resulted in the district suing state government officials over a one-year state law banning mask mandates.

The walkout was prompted by several school board members who said they did not have enough time to review potential revisions to Davis’ contract, such as a pay raise.

Executive session, a closed-door portion of the public meeting, will begin at 5:30, according to a news release from Richland 2. After executive session, the board will meet in public session. Davis’ contract is the only issue on the agenda.

The meeting will be held in-person at the Richland 2 Institute of Innovation, 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, 29229, and will be open to the public. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the district’s website.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 11:44 AM.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service