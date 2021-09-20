Richland 2 to vote on superintendent’s contract a week after board walkout

Richland 2’s school board will meet Wednesday to vote on proposed amendments to Superintendent Baron Davis’ contract.

The meeting is the first since three school board members walked out of last Tuesday’s meeting, causing it to end prematurely because not enough members stayed to reach quorum. The meeting walkout exposed infighting among board members and led to board members saying they were unclear on a key vote that resulted in the district suing state government officials over a one-year state law banning mask mandates.

The walkout was prompted by several school board members who said they did not have enough time to review potential revisions to Davis’ contract, such as a pay raise.

Executive session, a closed-door portion of the public meeting, will begin at 5:30, according to a news release from Richland 2. After executive session, the board will meet in public session. Davis’ contract is the only issue on the agenda.

The meeting will be held in-person at the Richland 2 Institute of Innovation, 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, 29229, and will be open to the public. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the district’s website.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 11:44 AM.