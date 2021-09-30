Education
How many bus drivers does your school district need? Take a look at Midlands SC schools
The State asked local school districts how many bus drivers they have and how many more they need. Here is a count of bus drivers in large districts in Lexington, Richland and Kershaw counties:
Lexington 1
- Current number of bus drivers: 144
- Bus drivers needed: 38
- Shortage: 20.8%
Lexington 2
- Current number of bus drivers: 90
- Bus drivers needed: 0
- Shortage: 0%
Lexington-Richland 5
- Current number of bus drivers: 98
- Bus drivers needed: 8
- Shortage: 8.5%
Kershaw
- Current number of bus drivers: 75
- Bus drivers needed: 23
- Shortage: 23.5%
Richland 1
- Current number of bus drivers: 144
- Bus drivers needed: 55
- Shortage: 26%
Richland 2
- Current number of bus drivers: 151
- Bus drivers needed: 18
- Shortage: 10.7%
