Education

How many bus drivers does your school district need? Take a look at Midlands SC schools

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI Getty Images | Royalty Free
Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

The State asked local school districts how many bus drivers they have and how many more they need. Here is a count of bus drivers in large districts in Lexington, Richland and Kershaw counties:

Lexington 1

Lexington 2

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lexington-Richland 5

Kershaw

Richland 1

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Richland 2

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service