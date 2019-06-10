You have one week to win SC’s alligator hunting lottery

Dash cam shows alligator very slowly making his way along a busy Hilton Head highway A deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responds to a call of an alligator on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responds to a call of an alligator on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head.

For some, bagging an alligator might feel like winning the lottery. But before you can hunt one of South Carolina’s watery reptiles, you literally have to win one.

This Saturday is the deadline to enter the lottery for a license to hunt alligators in South Carolina this year, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources announced in a press release.

For a $10 fee, would-be gator hunters can enter a randomized computer drawing for a chance to hunt gators this fall.

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Saturday. Alligator season runs from noon on Sept. 14 to noon on Oct. 12.

Most of the counties in the lower part of South Carolina are open for alligator-hunting during the season, including Richland and Lexington counties. Winners of the lottery will need to pay another $100 for the tag, money that goes toward alligator research, management and conservation efforts.

Hunters are limited to one gator per permit.