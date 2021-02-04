Eleven cats killed after being exposed to rabid raccoon found near Midlands road

Eleven stray cats are being euthanized because they might have been exposed to a rabid raccoon that was found near a Midlands road, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday.

The cats are being euthanized “out of an abundance of caution,” DHEC officials said in a news release.

The raccoon, found near Houston Road by Hawleek Creek in Prosperity, was tested at DHEC’s lab Monday, and the animal was confirmed to have rabies the following day, according to the release. Hawleek Creek is a tributary of the Saluda River in Newberry County.

Information on when the raccoon was found was not made available by DHEC.

There are no known human exposures, DHEC officials said.

“If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal,” please seek medical care, DHEC officials said.

Health officials said an exposure is direct contact — possibly through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth — from a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva, body fluids, or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected or possibly infected animal.

“Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said in the release. “Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.”

DHEC officials said if a pet is found with unknown wounds it could have been exposed to rabies, and the owner should call 803-778-6548 during normal business hours, or 888-847-0902 at other times.

Getting pets vaccinated for rabies is the best way to protect against the disease, DHEC said.

“Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pets current on their rabies vaccinations,” McCollister previously said. “In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

This raccoon is the first animal in Newberry County to test positive for rabies in 2021, DHEC said. There have been five cases of rabid animals reported in South Carolina this year.

In 2020, 13 of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Newberry County, according to the release.

