PSC rules against power company; allows public to speak at solar energy hearing

Solar panels help provide energy for the City Roots urban farm in Columbia.
A power company’s effort to keep dozens of people from speaking at a hearing about higher solar energy costs failed Monday when the S.C. Public Service Commission refused the company’s request.

The PSC ‘s decision allows those signed up to speak at Tuesday’s 9 a.m. hearing on extra solar costs to do so.

Dominion Energy, a Virginia-headquartered electric utility, had sought to prevent about 36 people from speaking at the hearing, arguing that they were not customers. After discussing the matter Monday morning, the PSC discounted the utility’s argument.

The company is proposing extra fees for people with rooftop solar panels. Critics say the charges will negate savings solar provides on monthly power bills, as well as chill the industry in South Carolina.

The power company says non solar customers are subsidizing solar customers, a point disputed by solar boosters. The PSC expects to rule on the higher charges next month.

