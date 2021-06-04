Billboards urge McMaster to target SC cattle farms in fight against flooding

A billboard campaign is being launched urging S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to tackle climate change by helping convert factory style animal farms to vegetable farms From Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Billboards urging Gov. Henry McMaster to target big livestock farms in the fight against climate change will go up next week near the governor’s mansion and at two other spots in downtown Columbia, according to a national physicians’ organization that has purchased the ads.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says methane from large cattle farms is a potent greenhouse gas that is contributing to global warming -- and nowhere is climate change felt more than in South Carolina, where flooding is an increasing problem.

The group wants McMaster to encourage the conversion of industrial-scale cattle farms to crop farms as a way to take on climate change and flooding.

To raise awareness, the group says it spent nearly $8,000 on billboards that will ask the governor to take action. The billboard campaign will last about a month beginning Monday, according to plans.

“Governor McMaster: Concerned about flooding as temperatures rise? Incentivize: CropsNotCattle.org,’’ according to a copy of the billboard message, obtained by The State.

Two billboards will be on Main Street, one a 48-foot wide board about a half-mile from the governor’s mansion. The other will be on Taylor Street, the group said.

Jeanne Stuart McVey, a spokeswoman for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, said the governor and state lawmakers could lead the way by providing incentives for cattle farmers to convert to growing crops, such as pecans.

“If somebody wants to convert from a dairy farm to pecan grove, he should get help from the government,’’ McVey said. “Then, what members of the public can do is support that. They can tell their elected officials that we have a problem with flooding and maybe we can convert some of these huge monster dairy farms to pecan groves.’’

Her group, which touts 17,000 doctors as members, favors the use of plant-based diets to improve people’s health.

Governor’s office spokesman Bryan Symmes and state farm leaders took a dim view of the billboard campaign. Limiting the state’s cattle farming industry isn’t the way to attack global warming, they said.

Cattle farmers “have a tremendous impact on our state, economically, but most importantly, they provide for their families and they provide good jobs for South Carolina people,’’ Symmes said. “The governor has no intention of trying to harm those businesses that are so important to their communities and to our state.’’

Stephanie Sox, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Farm Bureau, said cattle farms are not, overall, a large source of greenhouse gas pollution. But she said farms are still working to control methane releases.

“Eliminating animal agriculture is an unrealistic and unsustainable way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,’’ Sox said.

She also said cattle farmers “would be irate’’ about the billboard campaign, which she suggested is part of an effort to eliminate meat as a food source.

“There are big national groups coming here,’’ she said. “It’s a scary thought. One of the reasons we are such a strong country is we have food security and we are very blessed to have food choices. I think all Americans would agree that is something we should continue to support.’’

Roy Copelan, executive director of the S.C. Beef Council, questioned how much impact the state’s cattle farms have on the changing climate. The cattle industry in the Midwest and some surrounding southern states is far larger than in South Carolina, he said.

South Carolina has about 350,000 cattle, whereas some states have a million cattle, he said. The poultry industry is much larger than cattle in South Carolina, he said.

Nonetheless, the physicians group says every state should do its part.

South Carolina was chosen as a place to launch billboards because the state has so many troubles with flooding, particularly in communities such as Charleston that are battling rising sea level and heavy rains, the group said.

Greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, are heating up the atmosphere, resulting in a variety of problems, ranging from sea level rise to more intense storms.

Since 2015, South Carolina has been pounded with heavy rains and hurricanes, natural phenomenon suspected of being associated with the changing climate. In 2015, the Columbia area experienced historic floods that broke community dams, knocked out power and made some major intersections impassable.

Flooding concerns prompted McMaster to form a commission to examine how to deal with the problem. The state Floodwater Commission has been criticized for reacting to the climate problem, instead of offering suggestions on how to control greenhouse gas pollution.

McVey, whose group wrote Floodwater Commission chairman Tom Mullikin to express concerns, said it may begin similar campaigns about methane and meat production in Georgia and Maine.

Of concern to the physicians group is what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says is the second most abundant man-made greenhouse gas.

Methane accounts for about 20 percent of global emissions and is 25 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas, the EPA says. Methane doesn’t last nearly as long in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, but major reductions could put a big dent in the earth’s climate problem, the EPA says.

About 44 percent of the emissions from livestock are methane, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Beth Motley, a Greenville doctor and member of the physicians organization, said cutting methane emissions from cattle farms would help fight climate change, but reducing people’s reliance on meat also would be healthier.

Motley, a vegetarian, is a fellow with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, a group that focuses on using lifestyle to prevent disease.

“I do not think anyone needs meat in order to be healthy,’’ she said. “I don’t think saying completely eliminating it is reasonable at this point. But I do think it is just something people need to think about and focus on. That’s why the billboards are going up. So that we can sort of start that conversation.’’