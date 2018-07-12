Soldiers hospitalized following lightning strike at Fort Jackson, officials say

A lightning strike at Fort Jackson Thursday resulted in 15 soldiers being sent to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.
The soldiers were involved in the final stage of training, that is known as the Forge at the U.S. Army base, when the lightning strike occurred between 3:45-4 p.m., according to Fort Jackson spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully.
None of the soldiers were struck by lightning, Sully reported.
She said they have been “pronounced OK,” by Palmetto Richland Hospital, where they were taken and remained as of 6 p.m.
“They are safe. We are waiting for them to be released,” said Sully, adding there were no injuries reported.
The soldiers in the 2nd Battalion of the 13th Regiment had “hunkered down when they heard the lightning,” Sully said.
Close to 200 soldiers “were taking part in a training exercise” when lightning struck the field, Pat Jones, a public information officer with Forth Jackson said, according to WLTX.com.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
