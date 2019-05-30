Fort Jackson plans big fireworks show, bands to celebrate its birthday. Here’s when

Fort Jackson: The nation’s largest basic training base Fort Jackson, which trains nearly 50,000 recruits a year, is the nation's largest basic training base. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Jackson, which trains nearly 50,000 recruits a year, is the nation's largest basic training base.

Fort Jackson is celebrating its 102nd birthday with a bang.

The nation’s largest basic training base will have a fireworks display, bands and military demonstrations this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the fort’s Hilton Field.

This is the only fireworks display planned at Fort Jackson. This is the third year in a row where there will be no 4th of July fireworks at the fort.

Fort Jackson started training soldiers in 1917 at the height of World War I. Since then, it has trained more than 5 million soldiers who have fought and served in every conflict since the “war to end all wars.”

In addition to fireworks, the celebration will feature the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and The Old Guard U.S. Drill Team.

▪ 4 p.m. — Kids Zone, featuring a variety of activities such as rides, super slide and an obstacle course





▪ 6:40 p.m. — Celebration begins

▪ 7 p.m. — U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps Demonstration

▪ 7:15 p.m. — The Old Guard U.S. Drill Team Demonstration

▪ 7:30 p.m. —The Reggie Sullivan Band

▪ 8:30 p.m. —Tokyo Joe Band

▪ 9:30 p.m. or dark — Fireworks display