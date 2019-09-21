Fort Jackson soldier dies preparing for training drill, officials say

VIDEO: Fort Jackson National Cemetery Volunteers planted flags at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Friday, May 22, 2015, in preparation for Memorial Day in Columbia, SC. The demand for burials at the cemetery continues to increase. (Video by Gerry Melendez) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volunteers planted flags at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Friday, May 22, 2015, in preparation for Memorial Day in Columbia, SC. The demand for burials at the cemetery continues to increase. (Video by Gerry Melendez)

An 18-year-old Army recruit at Fort Jackson died Friday before a training exercise, according to an official with the base.

The solider-in-training died while preparing to do outdoor physical training with his battalion, Fort Jackson spokesperson Patrick Jones said in a statement.

When the recruit showed signs of distress, Fort Jackson medical personnel immediately transported the soldier to Providence Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Hospital staff said the death was not heat related, according to Jones. The cause of the death is under investigation.

The soldier’s name is being withheld while officials are notifying the next-of-kin.







“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

