Fort Jackson expands the number of people eligible for COVID vaccine, similar to SC

Fort Jackson is expanding the group of people who can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on post.

More community members of the U.S. Army installation in the Columbia area can schedule an appointment to get the shot, Fort Jackson officials said Wednesday in a news release.

The process started Tuesday, the same day that Gov. Henry McMaster said South Carolina will transition into Phase 1b of its vaccine rollout. That effort to immunize the state’s population against the coronavirus will begin next Monday.

At Fort Jackson, those with specific underlying conditions who are between the ages of 16 and 64 years old are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment for the vaccine with Moncrief Army Health Clinic. That’s about a mile from the junction of Interstate 77 and Strom Thurmond Boulevard.

Soldiers wear face masks during the Soldier’s Ceremony at Fort Jackson. A week from finishing basic training, recruits advance to becoming soldiers and are presented the Army patch and their beret during an early morning ceremony. 9/10/20 Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

“The intent is to mitigate the possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 virus for our TRICARE beneficiaries who face underlying health conditions,” officials said in the release.

The list of underlying conditions includes immunocompromising conditions, cancer, rheumatologic disorders, kidney disease, pulmonary disorders (such as COPD, asthma, etc.), diabetes, and heart disease, according to the release.

“If you are one of the beneficiaries here at Fort Jackson and you are in one of those categories, call 803-751-9000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and we will get you signed up for when we have the vaccine and you are available to receive it,” Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara Hall said in the release.

All of the previously eligible members of the community who are 65 and over are also strongly urged by Army officials to schedule appointments to get their first does of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moncrief Army Health Clinic is set to continue its vaccination operation Friday at the Solomon Activity Center, according to the release.

The vaccine is being administered under the guidance of a Department of Defense Population Schema, which is also consistent with guidelines from the CDC. This schema determines which population group will receive the next round of vaccine.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

