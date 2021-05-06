Army apologizes after Fort Jackson soldier hijacks school bus in Columbia

The U.S. Army apologized after a trainee left Fort Jackson and hijacked a school bus with 18 elementary school students on board Thursday morning.

None of the students was injured, and neither was the school bus driver, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

That didn’t stop the Army for taking responsibility for the incident.

“This was a failure in our accountability procedures that we truly regret and are apologetic to our community,” Fort Jackson spokeswoman LA Sully said in a news release. “We are thankful for the fast actions of RCSD and the local community to assist in the apprehension of the individual.”

The trainee, whose name has not been publicly released, ran away from his unit Thursday morning with his Army-issued rifle, according to the release.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle said the trainee is a 23-year-old from New Jersey.

Because he was in his third week of training, the soldier’s weapon, an M4 carbine, did not have any ammunition because neither live rounds nor blanks are issued at that stage, according to Beagle.

Beagle said that does not lessen the severity of the trainee’s actions, since there’s no way for anyone to know the gun had no bullets.

After finding a weak point in Fort Jackson’s perimeter fence and jumping it, the trainee dressed in physical training uniform tried to flag down cars on nearby Interstate 77, Beagle said. The trainee then headed to Percival Road where he saw a bus picking up children at a bus stop, Lott said.

The trainee had the rifle when he got on the bus headed for Forest Lake Elementary School in the Richland 2 district.

The trainee told the driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody and wanted to be taken to the next town, according to Lott. Beagle agreed, saying he doesn’t think the trainee wanted to hurt anyone, he just wanted to go back home.

“There is nothing that leads us to believe through his counseling, through anything in his screening records coming in that this had anything to do with harming others, harming himself, or anything that links to any other type nefarious activity,” Beagle said. “Three weeks in, we do experience several soldiers that over the course of their initial stages just have that desire, that anxiety due to separation from their families to get home. We think that was truly that was his intent and nothing beyond that.”

With the bus on the move, the trainee brought all of the kids to the front of the bus, where they began to frustrate him with lots of questions, Lott said.

The trainee soon had the driver stop near the intersection of Alpine and Percival roads and let the kids and driver off, the sheriff said. The trainee drove a couple miles, but soon abandoned the bus and left his rifle on board. The trainee had difficulty driving the bus, according to the sheriff.

After leaving the bus on Old Percival Road, the trainee tried to get rides and clothes when he was spotted on I-77 and was taken into custody without incident, according to Lott.

Once Fort Jackson leaders were aware of the hijacking, they worked with the sheriff’s department, Sully said.

The trainee is facing multiple counts of kidnapping and other charges, according to Lott.

Information why the trainee left Fort Jackson was not made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.