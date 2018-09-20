Midlands man after becoming millionaire playing lottery: ‘I cried’

A Sumter man drove to a liquor store one afternoon and came out a millionaire, according to a statement from the S.C. Education Lottery.

An unidentified man cashed in his $1 million winning Million Dollar Multiplier lottery ticket Thursday, according to the statement.

The chances of winning the game are 1 in 1.6 million, according to the statement.

SIGN UP

The man described the moment he learned he won big as “emotional,” according to the statement. He sat in his car outside of the American Grocery & Liquor Store — where he purchased the ticket — and held it to his chest, crying.

As he tried to sleep that night, he kept waking up to think about the winning ticket, he told officials.

The man said he considered purchasing a car, a house or other big-ticket items, but settled on putting it away in his savings, according to the statement.

For selling a winning ticket, The American Grocery & Liquor Store on Broad St. received $10,000.

There is still one top prize available in the Million Dollar Multiplier game.