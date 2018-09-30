SC woman wins big after playing ‘The Voice’ lottery game. She’s never watched the show.

One South Carolina woman had no idea about the theme of the lottery game she played, but that didn’t stop her from winning a six-figure jackpot.

The South Carolina Education Lottery’s scratch-off ticket for “The Voice” was a cross promotion for NBC’s popular singing competition which began its 15th season last week.

But the North Augusta woman, who won $125,000 playing “The Voice” lottery game, did not know about the hit show, according to the S.C. Education Lottery. The woman’s name was not released by lottery officials.

The S.C. Lottery reported the winner was asked if she was a fan of the talent competition, only for her to respond “No, I didn’t know it was a TV show.”

In fact, the North Augusta woman said she thought the show’s iconic microphone logo, which also appeared on her top-prize scratch-off lottery ticket, was actually an ice cream cone, per the S.C. Lottery.

The woman revealed the reason why she made the decision to buy what turned out to be the jackpot-winning ticket at a North Augusta gas station/convenience store.

“I thought it was an interesting name for a game,” she said, the S.C. Lottery reported.





Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 “The Voice” game, at odds of 1 in 720,000, according to the S.C. Lottery.