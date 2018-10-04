Buy a lottery ticket in Rosewood? You may be the winner of $100,000

Someone was walking around Columbia Thursday $100,000 richer, according to a statement from the S.C. Education Lottery.

The winning player, who has not cashed in for their prize yet, purchased his or her Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Wright Way on Rosewood Drive, according to the statement.

The player successfully matched all five numbers drawn to win the top prize, according to the statement. The winning numbers were 14, 26, 31, 34 and 37 with a power-up number of 5.

The odds of winning $100,000 are 1 in 501,942, according to the statement.

The winner did not power-up, which would have left him or her with $500,000 if correctly guessed, according to the statement.

The ticket holder has 180 days to cash in for the $100,000 prize, according to the statement.