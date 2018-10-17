Check your tickets. Midlands store sells winning $50,000 Mega Millions ticket

A Midlands lottery player is carrying around a $50,000 ticket after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, according to a statement from the S.C. Education Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in Lugoff in Kershaw County at The Wildwood Market on Wildwood Lane, according to the statement.

The ticket was initially worth $10,000, but the prize increased five fold after the player paid extra for the Megaplier, according to the statement. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69 with a Megaball of 9.

The odds of guessing four white balls and the Megaball are 1 in 931,001.

Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets. More than 55,000 winning tickets are outstanding, with unclaimed prizes ranging from $2 to $50,000, according to the statement.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.