Check your pockets, Columbia. You may have just won $100,000

If you purchased a lottery ticket lately, you may be walking around Columbia with $100,000 in your pocket, according to a statement from the S.C. Education Lottery.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Circle K gas station on Garners Ferry Road, according to the lottery statement.

The lucky player initially won $50,000, but his or her winnings doubled after they multiplier was selected, according to the statement. The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 16-54-57-62-69 with a Powerball of 23.

The lottery commission said more than 53,000 players in South Carolina are walking around with winning tickets, with prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. Players have 180 days to claim their prize.