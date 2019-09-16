Midlands man didn’t want to buy wife lottery ticket, but both are glad he did

Macon store sells $3.8 million Jumbo Bucks ticket ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. sells big winner in Jumbo Bucks lottery game. The owner's son, Kevin Lee, says he thinks a regular customer won but doesn't know for certain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. sells big winner in Jumbo Bucks lottery game. The owner's son, Kevin Lee, says he thinks a regular customer won but doesn't know for certain.

A Midlands couple won hundreds of thousands of dollars with a recent lottery jackpot, but it almost did not happen.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Chapin woman’s “best day ever,” nearly didn’t happen because her husband initially did not want to buy a lottery ticket.

The man said he had to be convinced to buy the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, because he did not “want to get in line,” at the Shiv Mart IV in Chapin, the South Carolina Lottery said in a news release.

He said he eventually bought the scratch-off game to make his wife happy, according to the release.

Now both of them are happy after winning $300,000 with the ticket.

The woman called the result “wonderful,” after the couple overcame 1-in-750,000 odds to win the prize the South Carolina Lottery said.

Six similar $300,000 prizes remain in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, according to the news release.