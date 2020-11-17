Midlands woman gave away jackpot-winning lottery ticket. Did she get any prize money?

A Midlands woman gave away a lottery ticket that turned out to be a jackpot winner.

She “regifted” the scratch-off game without knowing it was a $30,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Fortunately for the woman, the person she gave the winning Wonder Woman instant ticket to was her husband, according to the release.

He joked that he was keeping the winnings for himself, lottery officials said.

“I told her it was mine. But she knows I was just messing with her,” the man said in the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hopefully she has a good sense of humor and knows her husband was only kidding.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game

They won the jackpot on a $2 scratch-off game bought at at the Murphy Express gas station and convenience Store on Sunset Boulevard/U.S. 378 in Lexington, according to the release. That’s in the West Columbia area, near the junction with Interstate 20 at Exit 61.

The couple’s names were not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The couple did reveal they were both fans of the 1970s Wonder Woman television show starring Lynda Carter, that is the basis for the lottery game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

They did not say what plans they have for their windfall.

Lottery officials said the couple overcame 432,000-to-1 odds to win and claim one of the Wonder Woman game’s top prizes. One more of the game’s top prizes remains unclaimed, according to the release.

That Murphy Express location received a commission of $300 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.