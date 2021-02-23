Check your pockets: Pair of six-digit winning lottery tickets sold in SC

A pair of $200,000 winning lottery tickets were sold at Midlands area convenience stores, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were purchased in Columbia and Aiken, lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

The winning numbers — 5, 6, 9, 26, 32, and Power-Up: 2 — were drawn Monday.

In Columbia, the winning ticket was sold at AM PM Food Mart #4 at 4225 Hard Scrabble Road. That’s near the intersection with Clemson Road.

The other winning ticket was sold at the 3 Way Food Mart #5 at 755 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.

By purchasing the “Powered-Up” option, the original $100,000 prize was doubled when a 2 was drawn, lottery officials said.

The winners now have 180 days to claim their prizes, according to lottery officials.

The winners will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 878,399-to-1, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

The convenience stores will each receive a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

In addition to the six-figure jackpots, lottery officials said more than 5,500 ticket holders will win prizes — ranging from $1 to $200,000 — following Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.