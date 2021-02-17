SC man already spending lottery jackpot after buying winning game in Lexington County

It didn’t take long for a Midlands man to put his newfound fortune to work after he won a six-figure lottery jackpot.

The man who captured a $250,000 prize in a scratch-off game has used money from the windfall to pay off his house, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

“It felt great,” the winner said in the release.

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

He bought the winning Carolina Black Diamond scratch-off ticket at The Quick Shop on East Columbia Avenue/U.S. 1 in Leesville, lottery officials said. That’s in Lexington County, next to Shealy’s Bar-B-Que and close to the intersection with South Lee Street.

The man also told lottery officials he celebrated his win by taking the day off. There was no word if he has returned to work.

Lottery officials said the man overcame 585,000-to-1 odds to win the $10 game’s last remaining top prize. There were eight top prizes available when the game started.

The Quick Shop received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.