Midlands woman kept saying no after winning six-digit lottery jackpot, officials said

A Midlands woman could not believe what her eyes saw when she revealed a six-figure winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

“No. No. No. No,” the Newberry woman repeated after scratching off a $350,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

In spite of her disbelief, the woman had hit the jackpot on the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game she bought for $10 at the Fast Stop on C R Koon Highway/U.S. 76, according to the release. That’s about 4 miles from downtown Newberry.

“It was exciting,” the woman said in the release. “My heart skipped a beat.”

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winner did not reveal specific plans for how she will spend her newfound fortune, but told lottery officials she is going to use the prize money to take care of her family and do a little something special for herself.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-857,142.86 to claim a top prize in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. Three top prizes remain in the game, according to lottery officials.

The Fast Stop in Newberry received a commission of $3,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.