Life will be easier for a West Columbia man who woke to a six-digit lottery jackpot

A West Columbia man recently woke up to find he had won a six-figure jackpot.

Because his ticket matched four of five numbers from an April 21 Powerball drawing, the Lexington County resident won a $100,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

By matching the five drawn numbers — 21, 25, 32, 63, 67 — the West Columbia man won $100,000, officials said. If his quick pick ticket had the identical red Powerball number 6, his winnings would have been even greater.

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

He bought the winning ticket at a Raceway gas station/convenience store at 2206 Airport Blvd. in West Columbia, lottery officials said. That’s just off Exit 113 on Interstate 26, and about 3 miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The winner did not reveal plans for how he will spend his newfound fortune. He did concede the windfall “will make life easier,” according to the release.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number were 1-in-913,129.

The Raceway in West Columbia received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night when the jackpot is estimated to be $168 million, lottery officials said.