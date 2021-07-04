Extra stop pays off in six-figure jackpot for SC man, lottery officials say

One South Carolina man’s desire to buy a lottery ticket paid off in a big way when he captured a $200,000 jackpot.

The Midlands man wanted to get a Palmetto Cash 5 game at a Columbia-area grocery store, but was disappointed to discover the customer service counter was closed, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Undeterred, but running out of time to get a ticket in time for the June 21 drawing, the man narrowly beat the deadline when he made the purchase after stopping at a gas station/convenience store in Blythewood, according to the release.

His determination to play the lottery was rewarded with the six-figure prize.

“Miracles do happen,” the man said in the release.

He was at work the day after the drawing when he discovered the winning numbers — 4-10-27-32-33 — matched what was on his ticket, lottery officials said.

Because he bought the powered-up option for an extra dollar, his $100,000 prize doubled, lottery officials said.

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

He bought the winning ticket at the Sharpe Shoppe on Blythewood Road in Blythewood. That’s in Richland County near Exit 27 on Interstate 77, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Sharpe Shoppe received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $200,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 were 1-in-501-942.

The winner did not reveal any plans for his newfound fortune.