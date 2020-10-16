Ex-cop asked for sex and cash in exchange for dismissing tickets, SC officials say

A former South Carolina cop is accused of taking cash and soliciting sex in exchange for dropping two traffic tickets, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

James Rondell Williams, 29, was charged Friday with misconduct in office.

Williams was working for the Bennettsville Police Department in early 2019 when he allegedly accepted $100 in cash from a driver he ticketed twice.

Williams also asked the person to arrange a sexual encounter for him with a woman the driver knew, according to SLED.

Williams was on duty when he went to meet with the woman, but she never showed up.

According to an arrest warrant, Facebook messages and witness statements support accounts given of the arrangement.

Williams has been booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center, and his case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.