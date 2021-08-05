National

CDC investigating E. coli outbreak across states — including South Carolina

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix after 16 people were infected. Infections have been reported in 12 states, including one in South Carolina. The CDC has not revealed where in South Carolina the infection happened.

Six of the eight people interviewed by health officials said they ate raw batter made with cake mix, though they reported buying different varieties and brands of cake mix.

The CDC advises against eating raw cake batter due to harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, that might be contained. Bacteria are killed when batter is cooked or baked. The 16 infections so far were reported between Feb. 26 and June 21.

The median age of infected is 13, with people ranging in age from 2 to 73 years, and 100% are female, according to the CDC. Seven hospitalizations have been tied to the outbreak, and one person has developed a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of infections in an outbreak is likely higher than what is reported because many people recover without being tested for E. coli, according to the CDC. The CDC is working with the Food and Drug Administration and public health and regulatory officials in several states to collect data on the outbreak.

Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
