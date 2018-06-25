The Tallahassee Trail? Trump mocks Sanford in SC visit, with a geography slip

President Donald Trump visited South Carolina Monday to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster, but he couldn't resist taking a few shots at one of McMaster's predecessors.

Trump, who has made news for recently criticizing former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford, piled on Sanford while speaking during his visit to Columbia.

While wishing Katie Arrington well, as she recovers from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash, he slammed her opponent in the Republican primary to represent South Carolina's 1st District — Sanford.

“She was out campaigning against a guy I’ve never liked much," Trump said to the capacity crowd at Airport High School.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He dug in, noting Sanford's infamous scandal while he was serving his final term as governor. The only problem was that the President got his geography wrong when belittling Sanford.

"Tallahassee Trail, it must be a very beautiful place. Unfortunately, he didn’t go there,” Trump said to the crowd.

Trump likely meant the Appalachian Trail.

That's where Sanford said he was hiking when it turned out he was actually in Argentina, where he was having an extramarital affair.

"Hiking the Appalachian Trail," became a punchline during the height of Sanford's scandal.

People on social media were quick to point out Trump's mistake.