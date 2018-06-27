SC native Stephen Colbert fires back at Trump after jabs at Columbia rally

A day after President Donald Trump ripped on late night talk show hosts from a rally in South Carolina, Charleston-native Stephen Colbert fired back in a classic comic way.
At the start of his Tuesday night show, Colbert — who Trump called a "low-life" — teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien to joke about the president's insults.
During a rally where he stumped for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of Tuesday's primary, Trump commented on the deluge of criticism coming from late night hosts.
"They're not like, talented people. This guy on CBS has no talent," Trump said, referring to Colbert.
In the Tuesday night segment, Fallon greeted Colbert as "low-life" on a video chat, and the host of The Late Show calls him "Lost Soul," a nickname bestowed by Trump during the Monday rally.
"I'm busy having 'no talent,'" Colbert joked, quoting Trump, though the two claimed in the skit they hadn't watched the rally.
The pair riffed on the president's remarks, even looping in O'Brien, who pretended he didn't know Trump was even president. O'Brien was not mentioned by the president during the rally at Airport High School.
Colbert brought Trump's attacks up in a later segment of his show.
"Naturally, Trump used his rally to focus on the issue everyone's most enraged about: talk shows," Colbert said. "He went after Jimmy Fallon, he went after Jimmy Kimmel, and then he went after someone else on TV you know and love."
The Late Show host later hypothesized on his show that Trump didn't mention his name because he's "a favorite son of the Palmetto State."
"Those people know I love them," Colbert said. "You say my name three times there and I appear."
