4 Republicans join Harpootlian in bid for John Courson's SC Senate seat

A fourth Republican threw his hat into the candidate ring just before the Saturday filing deadline in the race to fill John Courson's vacated S.C. Senate seat.

John Holler joins Republicans Benjamin Dunn, Christian Stegmaier and Bill Turbeville and Democrat Dick Harpootlian in competition for the District 20 Senate seat.

The Republicans will face off in a primary election Aug. 14 and possible runoff Aug. 28. The winner will challenge Harpootlian, a former chairman of the state Democratic Party, in the Nov. 6 general election.

The winner will serve the last two years of Courson's term.

Courson resigned June 4 after pleading guilty to misconduct in office in the State House corruption probe, triggering the special election.

Filing for the seat ended Saturday at noon.

District 20 stretches from the southern neighborhoods of Columbia to the northwest, along Interstate 26 into portions of Lexington County.

Sen. John Courson, 72, R-Richland, was charged with criminal conspiracy and statutory misconduct in office. During court proceedings Courson pleaded guilty to common law misconduct in office.

Staff writer Bristow Marchant contributed.