Could Trey Gowdy be the next Supreme Court justice?

Fourth District Congressman Trey Gowdy’s plans for life after politics could be about to change if U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has anything to say about it.

CNN reported Saturday that Scott plans to recommend Gowdy for the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement. Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, and 7th Circuit Solicitor announced earlier this year that he would not seek a fifth term in Congress and would return to the criminal justice system.

Gowdy was in Bluffton Saturday night to attend a wedding. He said via text message that he and Scott have the same goal for the justice system.

“Senator Scott and I share more than a bond of friendship, we share a passion for a justice system that is both respected and worthy of respect,” Gowdy said. “To earn the respect of someone with the character and integrity of Senator Tim Scott is one of the highlights of my professional career.”

Gowdy said via text Sunday night that he’s still excited about coming home to South Carolina and who he would be working with, although he said he hasn’t decided which law firm he will join. But, he said, if President Donald Trump calls about any job in the justice system “of course that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Spartanburg High School graduate gained national prominence as chairman of the committee that investigated the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. In 2016, Gowdy criticized then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified emails.

Gowdy and Scott, both South Carolina Republicans, became fast friends in 2011, the year they entered Congress. They recently published a book together, “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country.”

Scott told CNN that Gowdy is “incredibly fair.”

“A guy who will call balls and strikes and not choose a side, even when he’s an elected member, at this time in our nation’s history that’s hard to find,” Scott told the network.

Gowdy’s retirement announcement earlier this year fueled speculation that he was headed for a judgeship. A vacancy opened on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals the day he announced his exit, but Gowdy said he had no interest.

“The only chance he could be persuaded to come back would maybe be the Supreme Court,” Scott told the Herald-Journal in February. “That might be a place where you could get a yes, but even that would take some work.”