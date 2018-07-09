Confederate flag coming back to the SC State House Tuesday

The Confederate flag is coming back to the S.C. State House, at least for one day.

On Tuesday, members of the S.C. Secessionist Party will raise the rebel banner on a temporary pole in front of the Gervais Street steps.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will make the three-year anniversary of the flag's permanent removal from the State House grounds.

This is the third time the party has raised the flag in front of the State House. Each July 10 since the flag was removed, the party has been permitted to put the flag back up in the same spot near the Confederate soldiers' monument where the flag was displayed from 2000 to 2015.

The last two anniversaries drew around 100 supporters of the flag, who believe the flag was unfairly targeted after nine worshipers were killed in an historically black church in Charleston by a self-declared white supremacist. Those events also drew protesters who were separated from flag supporters by law enforcement.

This year, the group Showing Up for Racial Justice is planning its own "flag removal celebration" for the same time as the flag raising.

The event is organized by the Secessionist Party, a small group that advocates for South Carolina to once again leave the union.