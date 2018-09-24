SC Republicans call for vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

The Spartanburg County Republican Party Executive Committee passed a resolution calling the U.S. Senate to promptly act on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and denouncing Democrats for delaying the process.

GOP Chairman Curtis Smith said the resolution is in response to recent accusations by Christine Blassey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her some 36 years ago in high school.

Twenty of the 58 committee men and women of the Spartanburg County GOP attended Thursday’s meeting at River Falls Plantation in Duncan, enough for a quorum, Smith said.

The committee voted 11-9 for the resolution.

“The FBI has conducted multiple background checks on Brett Kavanaugh over the course of his extended and meritorious career in government service,” the resolution states. “His accuser, Ms. Ford, could have contacted the FBI during any of these background checks.”

The local Republican party “rejects the actions of Democrats and calls on the Senate … to maintain regular order and promptly clear Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination for an up and down vote in the Senate.”

Several of those who voted against it wanted to change some of the wording, but the majority decided to approve it as written.

For example, the resolution states the local GOP “rejects mob rule now being advocated by Democrats,” while those who voted against the resolution wanted it changed to the party “rejects the actions of the Democrats.”

Committeewoman Christina Jeffrey, who proposed the resolution, said she was disappointed the vote was not unanimous.

“Establishment Republicans in DC cannot accept losing the GOP primary, and if that isn’t enough, there are Republicans in Spartanburg who are still sore and resisting the newly elected chairman of the Spartanburg County Republican Party,” she said.

In a March, the executive committee voted 32-26 to elect Smith over Gaye Holt as the new chairman, succeeding Josh Kimbrell who stepped down to seek the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg.

Last year, Kimbrell defeated Smith in a full vote among party members to become chairman, 139 to 100. Kimbrell succeeded Bill Conley.

Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee postponed a vote that was scheduled Monday in order to hear from the accuser at a public hearing Thursday. Terms of the testimony were still being negotiated Sunday.

Top Democrats have called for the committee to postpone any action until the 51-year-old California college professor’s claims can be properly investigated.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Ford should be heard and Kavanaugh be allowed to respond, but unless the claims are substantiated the process should face no further delays.