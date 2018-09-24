Joe Biden’s Charleston trip to campaign for James Smith postponed

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday postponed his swing through South Carolina set for Wednesday to campaign for James Smith, Democratic nominee for S.C. governor.

Smith’s campaign’s spokesman Brad Warthen cited an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden as the reason for postponing.

Biden was scheduled to participate in a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House on King Street in Charleston, according to an invitation provided to The State.

In his email, Warthen said staffs for Biden and Smith are working to schedule a trip for a later date.

Smith faces Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 race for S.C. governor.

Separately, Biden also rescheduled his trip to Georgia for Thursday to campaign for Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A spokeswoman for Abrams told The AJC Biden’s Georgia trip has been rescheduled for a date in October.

Biden endorsed Smith, 51, in January, months before South Carolina’s June primaries.

Since, the former Delaware senator also has endorsed his friend and former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, Dick Hartpootlian, who is running for the state’s Senate District 20 seat, and Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for the state’s 1st District Congressional race against GOP state Rep. Katie Arrington.

Biden was the latest potential 2020 presidential hopeful to visit the Palmetto State.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped in Charleston on Sunday, part of the Charleston County Democratic Party’s yearly Blue Jamboree event. In October, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. will join the Orangeburg County Democratic Party at its annual fundraiser.

At least five other potential 2020 contenders are rumored to stop in South Carolina in October to campaign for Smith and other Democratic candidates.