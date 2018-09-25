What does Nikki Haley think of dumping Trump?

Are members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet talking about removing him from office? Not according to Nikki Haley.
Haley is talking about the possibility after the New York Times reported Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talked about invoking the 25th Amendment, effectively stripping the president of his office if the majority of his cabinet believes he’s incapable of doing the job.
But Trump’s UN ambassador, a full member of Trump’s cabinet, called the idea “absurd.”
“I’m there almost every other week, and I can tell you, never has anyone talked about the 25th Amendment,” Haley said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Never has anyone even questioned the president’s mental stability or anything.”
Haley made similar comments in an interview alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on CNN on Monday.
“Literally, I have never once been in the White House where that conversation has happened,” Haley said. “I am not aware of any cabinet member talking about that. It is completely and totally absurd.”
According to the Times, Rosenstein discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment around the time Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in May 2017. The No. 2 at the Justice Department — who was appointed by Trump — even discussed secretly recording the president as part of the initiative, the Times reports.
On Monday, it was reported Rosenstein was considering resigning in expectation of being fired by the president. The two men are now scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, after Trump returns from a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Haley was asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if the talk around the 25th Amendment supports accusations of dysfunction and mistrust among top Trump officials in the new book by investigative journalist Bob Woodward. Haley was dismissive of the book.
“When you have people who won’t go on the record, you have to question whether it’s true,” said of the book’s use of “background” information from unidentified Trump officials. “If that’s the case, say it. If that’s the case, leave.”
Rather than discussing Trump, Haley said cabinet officials’ biggest frustrations have been “the distractions we have to deal with in the process, whether it’s the Mueller case, whether it’s the extra gossip of the day... It’s never about the president.”
