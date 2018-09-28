How the candidates for SC governor plan to boost the state’s economy

While jobless levels continue to hit record lows in South Carolina, the state’s workforce continues to shrink.
What’s wrong? A population aging out of the workforce is part of the answer. So, too, are workers who lack the skills needed in today’s — and tomorrow’s — workplace.
Here’s a quick look at what the two candidates running for S.C. governor say they would do to boost the state’s workforce, address skills gaps, adds jobs and grow the economy.
Henry McMaster
Republican incumbent McMaster of Columbia says lower taxes, less regulation and expanding workforce-training opportunities will boost recent job gains.
McMaster says he would:
Incent businesses to participate with local high schools in apprenticeship programs.
Increase scholarships and grants at technical colleges.
Cut the top rate in all state income tax brackets by 1 percentage point to make living and investing in the state more attractive.
Enhance collaboration between the state’s research universities and large employers, including Samsung and IBM, that are “producing inventions, innovation and commerce.”
James Smith
Democratic challenger Smith, a Columbia state representative, says failing infrastructure and inadequate support for education have held back the state’s economy and jobs.
Smith says he would:
Expand partnerships with businesses to train workers for available jobs.
Create special programs to match veterans with job opportunities and training.
Require schools to offer more technology courses; address the stiflingly high cost of higher education.
Expand infrastructure and technology, such as broadband Internet, to foster greater opportunity and innovation across the state, including rural areas.
Comments