Nikki Haley pleads for Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to come back

Nikki Haley is making her feelings about Clemson’s quarterback situation known.
On Saturday — as Tigers freshman QB Taylor Lawrence was pulled from the game due to concussion-like symptoms in the first half — Haley tweeted her wish that Kelly Bryant would come back onto the field against Syracuse.
“I so wish Kelly Bryant would come running out on the field. #GoTigers #KellyThereIsStillTime,” the UN ambassador tweeted.
Bryant announced he would transfer from Clemson last week after Lawrence was named the starting quarterback for Saturday’s home game against Syracuse.
Haley is an outspoken alumna of the Upstate university. The former governor returned to South Carolina last fall to make an appearance on the Death Valley sidelines for Clemson’s game against Florida State. She also gave the commencement address at Clemson’s graduation in May.
Before she left the Governor’s Mansion in 2017, Haley even got to celebrate Clemson’s first national championship in football in 25 years, raising the school flag over the State House and declaring a state holiday to coincide with the Tigers’ victory parade.
Haley’s team eventually managed a come-from-behind win over the Orange on Saturday, 27-23, after redshirt freshman Chase Brice came into the game for Lawrence. The ambassador tweeted her relief.
“What a game! My heart couldn’t take much more stress! Loved seeing the Tigers rally to bring that game home. Thank you Brice! Get well Sunshine (Lawrence)! Proud of @ClemsonFB!”
