Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to transfer

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on the ACC teleconference Wednesday morning.

“Obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant,” Swinney said. “He’s one of the best young people that Iv’e ever been raound . Even though I don’t think this was a great decision I certainly respect it.”

The Greenville News first reported Bryant’s decision and discussed the choice with Bryant in an interview.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant told The Greenville News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

The senior quarterback started 18 games at Clemson, going 16-2 as a starter. Clemson on Monday announced that freshman QB Trevor Lawrence would start Saturday’s game against Syracuse.

Bryant is allowed to transfer thanks to the new redshirt rule, which was implemented this year. A player can play in up to four games during a season but still keep their year of eligibility and redshirt. Bryant has not used his redshirt year yet and can now do so and play somewhere else next season.

Swinney said Tuesday that he would support whatever decision Bryant chose.

“Certainly if he walked in here today and said, ‘Hey, coach, I don’t want to play the rest of the year unless you’ve got to have me,’ well ‘Ok, if that’s what you want to do, I’m all for it.’ I love Kelly,” Swinney said. “I would be disappointed in that because we need him. But I wouldn’t judge him for that.”

Bryant is the fourth quarterback to transfer from Clemson since the end of last season, joining Tucker Israel, Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson.