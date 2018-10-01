Heated debate over SC college spending to be focus of lawmakers’ return to Columbia

Hours before S.C. lawmakers return to Columbia to take up his budget vetoes, Gov. Henry McMaster blasted legislators Monday for agreeing to strip millions of dollars in college spending from the state’s budget, detailing the move as a “retreat from open government.”

The move by legislators does not eliminate the college spending. But it removes the money from being included as part of the state budget.

“This is a return to secrecy, backroom deals and opens the door to misspending and even corruption,” McMaster, R-Columbia, told The State on Monday. “It is a retreat from the transparency and openness, and the high ethical rules and standards that we’ve been trying to set for years.”

The move by legislators also has rekindled the often contentious relationship between some lawmakers and the state agency that oversees colleges and universities, the Commission on Higher Education. That testy relationship is expected to reach a boiling point Wednesday, when House and Senate lawmakers return to Columbia for a special session.

SIGN UP

The argument from McMaster and the S.C. Commission on Higher Education is that lawmakers adopted the state’s $8 billion general fund budget for 2018-19 — which took effect July 1 — without reflecting $3.7 billion in so-called “other funds” that S.C. public colleges and universities get. That money comes from student fees, tuition, donor gifts and athletic contracts, among other areas.

Separately, McMaster in July vetoed a one-year budget law that would give S.C. colleges and universities more freedom to spend “other fund” money as they see fit. However, colleges and universities still would have to get approval from the proper state boards or commissions.

But college regulators fear that lessening state oversight could result in even higher debt and tuition costs.

Tuition costs at the state’s public colleges and universities have skyrocketed in recent years, in part sparked by deep cuts in state spending on higher education since the Great Recession.

“Some colleges have seen their debt on capital projects more than quadruple over the last decade,” said Commission on Higher Education Chairman Tim Hofferth. “When students are asked to pay as much as they are now, every dollar of increased spending needs to be scrutinized.”

But House Ways and Means Committee chairman Brian White, R-Anderson, defended the one-year law Monday, saying if McMaster’s veto is sustained, colleges and universities would lose authorization to spend their own money.

“Those aren’t state tax dollars,” White said, referring to the “other funds,” which are not tax dollars. “We’ve been hyper-inflating the state budget over nontaxpayer money. If we’re not going to fund them, then let’s give them (colleges) that freedom.”

The higher education commission says that is not the point.

“What we have learned is that college costs in South Carolina have skyrocketed almost 600 percent since the year 2000,” Hofferth said. “Apparently, some lawmakers think the solution is to hide $3.7 billion in higher education spending from students and parents. I would suggest that in this environment, the people need more transparency, not less.”

Flaps between commission and state lawmakers — and colleges, who chafe at state oversight — are not new.

In 2015, House lawmakers moved to strip the commission of all its funding, upset by the financial meltdown at S.C. State University. Then, in 2017, state budget negotiators agreed to strip the commission of its authority to review college plans for new parking garages, building renovations, dorms or athletic stadiums.

On Monday, White said the budget law giving schools authorization to spend their money has nothing to do with past spats with the higher education commission.

“We’re, basically, trying to clean up the books. It’s putting the truth in budgeting over what we have control over,” he said. “We still have control over public colleges and universities. CHE could start saying, ‘No, you (colleges) can’t have this degree program,’ but they don’t do it.”

The dispute does not have anything to do with transparency either, White said.

“I would say, ... ‘CHE, you’re way off line,” White said. “You hired an attorney to give you an attorney’s opinion. The governor, I am just lost with words. I just am.”

McMaster said Monday that he has heard the criticisms of the Commission on Higher Education, adding every state agency “can stand improvement.”

But McMaster said he agrees with the commission’s calls for transparency in how colleges and universities spend money.

“If this is the first step of many in this direction, then that spells real trouble,” he said. “But even if it is the only one ... it alone is bad enough to — and profound enough to — cause alarm signals to be set off all over the place.”