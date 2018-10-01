High school students will run this SC congressional debate

Students at River Bluff High School may not be old enough to vote in November, but they are still getting involved in the 2018 election.
Candidates to represent South Carolina’s 2nd District in Congress will take part in a debate sponsored by the Lexington 1 high school’s Center for Law and Global Policy Development.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, is running for his 10th term in the House of Representatives. He faces a challenge this year from Democrat and Army veteran Sean Carrigan.
Students will submit questions on issues facing South Carolina and the nation, according to a release from the school district. River Bluff assistant principal Meg Huggins will moderate, and three second-year students from the center will ask the questions.
Both candidates have agreed to the debate in River Bluff’s Performing Arts Center at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The debate is being co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
The 2nd District covers Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties, as well as portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.
