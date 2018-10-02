SC Democratic lawmaker found not guilty of assaulting female colleague

A Richland County jury on Tuesday found a veteran S.C. lawmaker not guilty of assaulting his State House colleague, who alleged the Orangeburg Democrat injured her by grabbing and twisting her wrist during a May 2017 incident.

The jury of five men and one woman deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding state Rep. Jerry Govan not guilty of assault and battery in the third degree, a misdemeanor charge. Had Govan been found guilty, he could have been fined up to $500 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, per state law.

Govan was accused of assaulting state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter on May 11, 2017, inside the private cloakroom in the S.C. State House.

