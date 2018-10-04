Ex-Dem. staffer charged with ‘doxing’ SC Sen. Graham during Kavanaugh hearing, police say

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of three GOP congressmen who’s personal information was shared on the web by a former Democrat staffer, according to reports from national media outlets.
Graham, Sen. Orrin Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee were all “doxed” last week, and their home addresses and personal cell phone numbers were shared on Wikipedia, The Hill reported.
Jackson A. Cosko, 27, of Washington D.C., was arrested by Capitol Police Wednesday for allegedly posting the private information, according to a statement from the law enforcement agency. Cosko worked for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
The staffer allegedly made the changes on Wikipedia anonymously during a Senate hearing in which Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified, The Hill reported. Ford testified during the contentious day of hearings that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 while the two were in high school.
During Kavanaugh’s testimony, Graham delivered a blistering speech, calling for his fellow senators to end the “unethical sham,” referring to delays in the judges nominations in order to examine the new allegations of sexual assault.
“If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend,” Graham said to Kavanaugh during the hearing.
The changes were then scraped and tweeted out by account @congressedits, which posts any edits to Wikipedia pages made from within the nation’s capitol buildings, according to page founder Ed Summers.
Summers later deleted the Tweets with private information, he said in a Sept. 28 Tweet.
“I didn’t create @congressedits to spread personally identifying information for the purposes of harassment (or worse) no matter what the political affiliation,” Summers tweeted from his personal account.
The popular account was later suspended from Twitter.
Cosko allegedly broke in to Hassan’s office on Capitol Hill Tuesday, which is when he was arrested, according to Politico.
Cosko was charged with making public restricted personal information, witness tampering, threats in interstate communication, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, burglary and unlawful entry, according to the statement from Capitol Police.
