Gov. McMaster makes big promise in his first TV ad of SC’s general election

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s first television ad of the general election features an ambitious promise.
The spot, “Our Children,” began airing Friday and features the Richland Republican pledging to put a school resource officer in every S.C. public school — a heavy legislative lift that could cost the state more than $40 million a year.
“Schools are places of learning, places of laughter, places of peace,” McMaster says in the 30-second ad. “We will protect our children, all of our children.”
McMaster has called for more school resource officers since at least January, when his executive budget asked lawmakers to spend $5 million to begin hiring the armed guards.
He intensified that push after the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Fla., saying at his March school-safety summit that every S.C. school should have a resource officer.
The Legislature ultimately approved spending $2 million from the state’s $8 billion budget to begin hiring them — the first time the state has ever paid for resource officers.
Just 607 of the state’s 1,195 public schools have resource officers, according to the S.C. Education Department. Most that don’t can’t afford them. And in some cases, officers are stretched thin, serving more than one school.
McMaster’s campaign says it is spending six figures to run the ad statewide.
The incumbent governor follows his Democratic opponent to the airwaves.
State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, began airing his minute-long TV ad, “The Call,” statewide on Tuesday in an effort to highlight his military service and boost his name recognition.
Staff writer Tom Barton contributed to this report.
Comments