Lindsey Graham says Kavanaugh was treated like a ‘slut whore drunk’

SC’s Sen. Lindsey Graham had strong words for the newest justice on the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Shortly after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed in a contentious vote, Graham called Kavanaugh a “slut whore drunk” — while defending him from allegations of sexual assault.

Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill that Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, was treated better by senators during the confirmation process than President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh,” Graham said, according to NBC News.

Graham — who became one of the most outspoken defenders of Kavanaugh during the contentious confirmation process — defended his vote to confirm the justice by pointing to his own career as a military prosecutor, during which he handled sexual assault cases.

“I’ve tried to look at this thing through a process that stood the test of time—some standards, some presumptions, some evidentiary requirements,” Graham said. “All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented.”

While calling Ford “the victim of a process,” he said her allegations and others against Kavanaugh were not enough to derail the judge’s nomination.

“But we’ve got to have some verifications, some sense of balance, because if that’s enough, just the mere accusation, then you’re going to unleash Pandora’s Box here,” Graham said.

The next day, South Carolina’s senior senator told Fox News Sunday that he was “happy as a clam” to see Kavanaugh confirmed to the court despite an active campaign to block the nomination.

“I’m happy because the effort to humiliate and railroad a man I’ve known for 20 years, who’s never been banned from a mall, unlike Roy Moore, failed,” he said.

Moore was the Republican candidate defeated in an Alabama Senate race after a series of sexual misconduct allegations came out, including reports he was banned from a local mall for inappropriate behavior.

““I’m happy that those that tried to destroy (Kavanaugh’s) life fell short,” Graham continued. “I’m glad those who tried to overturn the rule of law and replace it with mob rule lost.

“I’ve never been more pissed in my life.”