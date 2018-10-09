Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley resigns as Trump’s UN ambassador, reports say

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sparking speculation about the Bamberg native’s next move.

Trump accepted Haley’s resignation after the two met last week at the White House, Axios reported Tuesday morning, citing two unnamed sources. Tuesday morning, Trump and Haley held a joint press conference announcing she would step down at the end of the year.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime,” Haley told reporters. “I’m such a lucky girl to have been able to leave a state that raised me and to serve a country that I love so much.”

The resignation comes as a surprise. It was the top story Tuesday morning on every national news outlet. Haley occasionally has clashed with Trump on Russia but was one of the president’s most popular appointments.

The first woman and first person of color elected governor of South Carolina, Haley has long been a rising star in the GOP. She was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations with far less controversy than most of Trump’s cabinet picks.

Her resignation has sparked speculation online that Haley could run for president or U.S. Senate in 2020, potentially challenging Republican Lindsey Graham of Seneca.

But Haley poured cold water on those ideas Tuesday.

But in a public meeting with Trump in Oval Office Tuesday morning, Haley told reporters she would not run in 2020. Instead, she said, she would campaign for Trump as he seeks re-election.

“It’s been eight years of intense time, and I’m a believer in term limits,” Haley said, citing key moments in her six years as S.C. governor and the last two as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and let someone else do the job.”

Graham on Tuesday tweeted that Haley has “done an outstanding job” as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations,” Graham wrote. “I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration.

“Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

By Tuesday morning, Haley had scraped her job description from her Twitter biography, leaving it blank.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.