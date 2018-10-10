Former VP Joe Biden coming to Columbia to campaign with Dick Harpootlian

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Columbia Saturday to campaign with Democratic S.C. Senate candidate Dick Harpootlian, The State has learned.
The private meet-and-greet in downtown Columbia is set three weeks before the former prosecutor faces Republican attorney Benjamin Dunn in the general election.
Biden will stop in Columbia after stumping with state Rep. James Smith, the Democratic nominee for S.C. governor, in a private fundraiser at the American Theater on King Street in Charleston.
“I’m honored to have the support of Vice President Biden and look forward to his visit to Senate District 20,” Harpootlian said.
Harpootlian, a two-time chairman of the state Democratic Party, and Biden go way back. Harpootlian was a key backer of former Barack Obama’s 2008 S.C. primary win, a victory that led to Biden becoming Obama’s vice president.
Harpootlian urged Biden to run for president in 2016, and the Delaware Democrat seems to be seriously considering a 2020 run.
Biden endorsed Harpootlian Aug. 1.
