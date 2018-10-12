Alan Wilson’s role in corruption probe now an issue in his dad’s congressional race

Like son, like father?
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s role in the S.C. State House corruption probe has now become an issue in his father’s race for Congress.
Democratic candidate Sean Carrigan is using a state grand jury report that criticized Alan Wilson against his opponent, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.
The grand jury report released Tuesday accused Alan Wilson of interfering in an investigation of his longtime political ally, consultant Richard Quinn, and his firm’s influence over several S.C. lawmakers.
“If Alan Wilson was willing to exchange information with Quinn, I have no doubt his father, Joe Wilson, would do or has done the same,” Carrigan said in a statement.
Carrigan points out that both Wilsons have longstanding ties to Quinn’s firm, which pleaded guilty last year to lobbying without a license. Several lawmakers tied to Quinn’s firm have also pleaded guilty to misconduct charges, including Quinn’s son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn.
For his part, the attorney general said the report constituted a political smear, “riddled with already-disproven political innuendo and baseless conjecture,” Alan Wilson said in a statement when the report was released.
While the report of the state grand jury investigating State House corruption is critical of Alan Wilson, the report doesn’t mention Joe Wilson, now running for his 10th term in Congress representing SC’s 2nd District.
Reached for comment, Joe Wilson campaign manager John Parker said the congressman’s campaign is keeping it’s focus elsewhere.
“Economic growth is up, unemployment is down, tax relief is creating jobs, and there is a sense that strong American leadership abroad will keep American families safe,” Parker said. “Congressman Wilson is focused on building on this momentum, and that’s what he’ll do in the next Congress.”
Comments