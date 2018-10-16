Former NY mayor, potential presidential candidate in Columbia to stump for Clyburn

Another potential presidential candidate is going to be in Columbia Thursday.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will take part in a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s re-election campaign at the Palmetto Club.
Guests at the 8 a.m. breakfast can make individual donations of between $250 and $2,700, according to an invitation. The fundraiser is closed to the public.
Bloomberg was mayor of New York from 2002 to 2014, serving as both a Republican and an independent. He raised speculation about a possible 2020 presidential bid when he re-registered as a Democrat in New York earlier this month.
Clyburn, the only Democrat in South Carolina’s congressional delegation, is heavily favored to win re-election to the 6th District U.S. House seat that he has held since 1992. He faces Republican Gerhard Gressmann and Green Party candidate Bryan Pugh in the Nov. 6 election.
A billionaire founder of the Bloomberg media company, Bloomberg flirted with an independent bid for president in 2016 and founded the group Everytown for Gun Safety, which raises money for gun-control efforts and candidates.
He joins several other potential 2020 candidates visiting South Carolina this week. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be in Orangeburg to campaign for local Democrats on Thursday, California Sen. Kamala Harris appears at get-out-the-vote rallies in Columbia and Greenville on Friday, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak to a conference of the group Our Revolution SC in Columbia on Saturday.
