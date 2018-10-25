SCANA execs lied about failed project, should be prosecuted, former employee says

A second former SCANA employee says the Cayce-based power company’s executives lied to investors about their failing nuclear construction project, according to a newly released deposition.
Ken Browne, a senior engineer who worked on the $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project, said a trio of top SCANA executives should be prosecuted for misrepresenting the project’s progress in reports to utility investors.
“The general reflection in those filings were that the project was going well,” said Browne, who worked at SCE&G from 2009 until 2016. “And for at least the last two years of the project when I was there, the project was not going well.”
Browne’s account parallels that of another former SCANA employee, Carlette Walker. In a scathing, early-2016 voicemail, Walker accused the same three SCANA executives of mismanaging the Summer project, keeping it going only so they could meet earnings goals and collect bonuses.
Browne and Walker both singled out former SCANA chief executive Steve Marsh, former chief operating officer Steve Byrne and current CEO Jimmy Addison. Browne said the three papered over the Summer project’s shortcomings in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
“I believe that there were some things done by those individuals that they should be prosecuted for,” Browne said. “And the regret is I don’t’ think they ever will be.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments