Dominion Energy offers to take over management of Santee Cooper after nuclear debacle

Dominion Energy has offered to take over and manage Santee Cooper to help it save costs after the state-owned power company racked up $4 billion in debt on a failed nuclear project.
In a Monday letter to Santee Cooper chief executive Jim Brogdon, Dominion CEO Tom Farrell wrote the “unique management arrangement” would save Santee Cooper’s electric customers “hundreds of millions of dollars in overhead, fuel and capital related costs.”
The proposed arrangement also would save Santee Cooper from being bought by another investor-owned utility, which “would in our view only result in higher rates for Santee Cooper’s electric customers,” Farrell wrote.
A Dominion spokesman would not say Tuesday whether that offer would stand if the Virginia-based power company does not close on its proposed purchase of SCANA — Santee Cooper’s partner in the failed, $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.
“No further details at this time,” spokesman Ryan Frazier said.
The letter also was sent to three of the state’s top elected leaders: Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman and House Speaker Jay Lucas — all Republicans.
McMaster, a Richland Republican, has pushed lawmakers to sell the state-owned utility to pay off its nuclear debt so those costs can’t be passed on to the roughly 2 million South Carolinians who rely on Santee Cooper’s electricity, either directly or through an electric co-op.
A legislative committee, including McMaster, has met several times this fall to study the idea, and a handful of companies privately have expressed interest in buying Santee Cooper.
The letter came as Dominion asked the S.C. Public Service Commission Tuesday to reject Santee Cooper’s request for a $351 million payout if Dominion is allowed to purchase SCANA.
In the letter, Farrell wrote that Santee Cooper’s $351 million request “highlights the (nuclear) cost recovery concerns at Santee Cooper and the impact of those costs on its customers.”
Farrell says the arrangement would allow Santee Cooper to remain state owned and tax exempt and keep an “A+” credit rating.
“Santee Cooper is an excellent company which we greatly admire,” Farrell wrote. “I would be happy to meet with you to discuss details of this arrangement and how I believe we can work together, upon completion of the Dominion Energy/SCANA merger, to leverage our combined resources to save Santee Cooper electric customers money, providing continued excellent service at the lowest possible rates for many years to come.”
