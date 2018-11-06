Alan Wilson and Constance Anastopoulo
Alan Wilson and Constance Anastopoulo File photo
Alan Wilson and Constance Anastopoulo File photo

Results coming in for SC attorney general race

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 06, 2018 08:38 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

9:15 p.m.

With 30 percent of the vote in, Wilson is pulling away from Anastopoulo, 56 percent to 44 percent, according to the New York Times.

8:38 p.m.

The first results in South Carolina’s attorney general race put the incumbent in the lead.

Republican Alan Wilson has just over 53 percent with 5 percent of precincts reporting, to 46 percent for Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo.

Wilson is running for his third term as the state’s top prosecutor. He leads Anastopoulo, a College of Charleston law professor.

Wilson may survive despite criticism of his handling of corruption allegations in state government.

A state grand jury released last month said he interfered in its investigation into S.C. State House corruption, which targeted Wilson’s longtime political consultant.

Anastopoulo focused on Wilson’s ethical challenges in the campaign, but the incumbent has remained popular with the state’s Republican voters and earned the endorsement of some 50 current and former sheriffs and solicitors for his re-election.

