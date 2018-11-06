SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman hopes voters will agree in November to let governors appoint future education chiefs. Here, she and Richland District 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon congratulate Hand Middle School teacher Robert Harris as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year.
SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman hopes voters will agree in November to let governors appoint future education chiefs. Here, she and Richland District 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon congratulate Hand Middle School teacher Robert Harris as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year. Tracy Glantz The State file photo
SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman hopes voters will agree in November to let governors appoint future education chiefs. Here, she and Richland District 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon congratulate Hand Middle School teacher Robert Harris as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year. Tracy Glantz The State file photo

Politics & Government

Most voters want to keep electing education superintendent for now

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 06, 2018 09:03 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Most S.C. voters are opting to keep the state’s schools chief an elected position, at least for now.

With 13 percent of precincts reporting, 61 percent of votes are against an amendment that would make the education superintendent an appointed member of the governor’s cabinet, according to the Associated Press.

Under the amendment, the superintendent will switch from being an elected post to a job appointed by the governor, with the approval of the S.C. Senate.

Superintendents of education have been elected since South Carolina adopted its current constitution in 1895. But critics say the current way of choosing superintendents split responsibility for the state’s education between the governor and a separately elected superintendent who may not share the governor’s priorities.

Incumbent Superintendent Molly Spearman is a supporter of changing the constitution to make her job an appointed position. She looks like to win a second term on Tuesday as her opponent dropped out of the race.

Molly Spearman, state education superintendent, talked to Rock Hill educators Thursday at Castle Heights Middle School about changes in education and the challenges faced by educators.

By

  Comments  